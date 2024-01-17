WILMINGTON — Led by Kylie Fisher, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated East Clinton 2,318 to 1,220 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Fisher had a 447 series. Kiley Comberger had a 214 game. Wilmington also had a solid trio of baker games, 173, 192 and 192.

SUMMARY

Jan 17, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington girls 2318 East Clinton girls 1220

EC: A-75, 112; B-142, 68; C-91, 103; D-144, 162 (452, 445) bakers 106, 92, 125 (323)

WIL: Emily Gerard 151, na; Mackenzie Pyle 164, 152; Izzy Rhoads 162, na; Kiley Comberger 214, 179; Kylie Fisher 202, 245; Reagan Reese na, 130; Abbie Hubbard na, 162; (893, 868) bakers 173, 192, 192 (557)