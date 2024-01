Clinton County Community Action staff members recently received years of service awards:

Dorothy Campbell – 15 years

Freddie Flint – 10 years

Jane Newkirk – 35 years

Cheryl Utley – 30 years

Tommy Howell – 10 years

“Thank you for your years of service to Clinton County Community Action serving the needs of Clinton County residents,” said Jane Newkirk, CEO of Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc.