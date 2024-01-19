Bellbrook swept a tri-meet with Wilmington and Clinton-Massie Thursday at the Wilmington College Natatorium.

CM and WHS finished 2-3 on the girls side while the schools flip-flopped positions on the boys side.

Massie swimmers Malea Beam and Erin Belisle won two individual events each. Beam took the top spot in the 200-meter freestyle and 100 backstroke while Belisle hit the wall first in the 200 individual medley and the 400 free. They teamed with Elise Dennis and Emma Everitt to win the 200 free relay.

The Wilmington quartet of Hannah Scott, Angelica Pais Becher, Bailey Moyer and Alexa Benitez won the first and last events of the evening — the 200-meter medley and 400 freestyle relays. Moyer also emerged victorious in the 100 butterfly.

The Bellbrook boys won all but two of the 11 events. Wilmington took the other two — Sam Burt in the 400 free and the 400 free relay squad of Burt, Oliver McDermott, Jake Vance and Conner Walters.

Massie’s best finishes were seconds in the 100 breaststroke (Quinton Smith) and 400 free (McCall Hensley).

Final results

Girls: Bellbrook 107, Clinton-Massie 91, Wilmington 69

Boys: Bellbrook 129, Wilmington 85, Clinton-Massie 34.