BLUFFTON, SC — University of South Carolina Beaufort student Taylor Florea, of Blanchester, graduated with a bachelor of science in public health on Dec. 16 on the Bluffton campus, in USCB’s convocation celebration of December graduates.

USCB is the fastest growing four-year institution within the University of South Carolina System, according to a news release. It offers 20 baccalaureate degrees on three campuses: Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island. Its 2,000 students hail from multiple states and more than a dozen international locations.