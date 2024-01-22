WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Health unanimously voted to name Susan Jacobs, BSN, RN, as the 2023 Friend of the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) Award recipient, according to a news release.

Jacobs, also known as “Nurse Susan,” is the registered nurse for the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Board of DD). Jacobs was recognized for her outstanding dedication and support in advancing the mission of the CCHD to prevent, protect and promote public health within Clinton County.

Board of Health president, Terri Thobaben, at this week’s January Board of Health meeting, thanked Jacobs for helping make Clinton County a healthier community. Jacobs has assisted the CCHD in delivery of immunizations, including COVID and flu vaccinations, to individuals served by the Board of DD, citizens of Blanchester and many other Clinton County residents. She has provided immunizations not just in 2023, but also throughout the CCHD’s COVID emergency response efforts beginning in late 2020.

Physician Board of Health member Janet Gick-Matrka, MD, said, “As a physician, I have had the privilege of working with many outstanding nurses. Susan’s selfless dedication to Clinton County goes above and beyond expectations!”

