WILMINGTON — In a world often filled with headlines that focus on the negative, one local resident is asking a simple question: “Why can’t we focus on whether you are a ‘kind and decent person?’”

This reflection comes in the aftermath of a significant life event—two weeks ago, Christine Krisa’s husband, Gerry, underwent double bypass surgery.

Amidst the challenges of recovery, Diane and Kevin Boys, immediate neighbors, sprang into action, delivering what Krisa describes as “a delicious meal” and extending a helping hand in any way possible. The gesture didn’t stop there.

Following a recent snowfall, another set of neighbors, Josh Wulff, along with his sons Holden and Barrett, took it upon themselves to shovel the driveway, easing the burden for the couple during the chilly morning.

Krisa expresses genuine gratitude for these acts of kindness, emphasizing the value of having neighbors who embody what it means to be “kind and decent human beings.” In a story that goes beyond the surgery and snow shoveling, it’s a reminder of the impact simple acts of kindness can have in making a community truly special.