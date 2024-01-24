BEREA, KY — Carah Anteck, a resident of Sabina, has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Berea College.

A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service, according to a news release. The college only admits academically promising students with limited financial resources, primarily from Kentucky and Appalachia, although students come from 45 states and 70 countries.