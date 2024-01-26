WILMINGTON — Wilmington Mayor Patrick Haley has announced the commencement of an extensive pothole repair campaign aimed at significantly improving road conditions for all residents and visitors, according to a news release.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to maintaining the safety and integrity of our transportation infrastructure,” the release states. “With the recent cold weather, our roads have experienced an increased number of potholes, a common challenge during this season. Superintendent of Streets, David Stewart, has methodically planned and is now executing a coordinated effort to address these road imperfections.”

Highlights of the pothole repair initiative:

Rapid Response: Teams will be deployed throughout the city, responding swiftly to reported potholes.

Community Involvement: Residents are encouraged to report potholes at [email protected] or 937-382-6339

Comprehensive Coverage: All city neighborhoods will be included in the repair operations, ensuring equitable service delivery.

Traffic Management: Repair schedules will be strategically planned to minimize disruptions to traffic flow.

“Our dedicated crews will begin their work immediately, with the goal of repairing all reported potholes within 48 hours of notification,” the release states. “The Street Department is working diligently to ensure that the repairs are completed efficiently and effectively, with minimal inconvenience to the public.

“We recognize the importance of well-maintained roads and are investing considerable resources to ensure that our transportation network remains safe and reliable. The City of Wilmington kindly asks for the community’s cooperation and patience as we undertake this essential work.

“Together, we can keep Wilmington moving smoothly. This pothole repair initiative is just one example of Wilmington’s dedication to public service and community development.”