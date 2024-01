The Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a large camper and attached building fire at the 4800 block of State Route 350 in Clarksville on Saturday. According to its Facebook post regarding the fire, the Fire District was assisted by the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause is undetermined at this time. The camper was a complete loss, according to assistant chief Brad Burton.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings