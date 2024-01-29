In a story published Saturday, Jan. 27 concerning the mailing of the first half 2023 real estate tax bills, there was a typo. The sentence that reads, “Please not the new address for the treasurer’s office” should read “Please note the new address for the treasurer’s office.”

According to a news release, the tax statements are being delivered via the United States Postal Service to property owners who are responsible for paying property taxes directly to the county. The tax bills are being printed and mailed by Smart Bill and are partially blue in color.

Property owners who escrow with a bank or mortgage company will not receive a tax statement since those institutions are responsible for making payment to the county from their customer’s escrowed funds.

Consider saving time and paying online, the news release states. Online payments can be made via the website: www.cctreasoh.com for a fee of $1 for electronic checks, regardless of how many parcels are being paid, and a fee of 2.65% ($3 minimum) for credit and debit cards.

Taxpayers can also mail their tax payments to 1850 David’s Dr., Suite 203, Wilmington OH 45177. Post dated checks will not be accepted by a taxpayer or a bank paying on behalf of a taxpayer.

As a reminder, property tax payments can also be made in person at either of the Merchants National Bank, Wilmington branches. The branches are located at 1288 Wayne Road and 2829 Rombach Avenue. If electing to pay at either of the branch locations, please ensure you bring copies of your tax bill(s). Payment(s) cannot be processed at branch locations without a copy of the tax bill.

First half real estate tax payments being mailed to the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office must have a U.S. Post Office postmark, not a postmark from a mail meter, of Feb. 14, 2024, or prior to ensure timely payment according to Treasurer Rudduck.

Any real estate owner not receiving a tax bill should call the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office at 937-382-2224. Tax bills less than 50 cents will not be generated or mailed and do not need to be paid until such time when they exceed that limit. Questions about the valuation, tax calculation, CAUV or homestead should go to the Clinton County Auditor’s office at 937-382-2250.

Clinton County Treasurer’s office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.