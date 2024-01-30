ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Avden Faucett hit a three-pointer to send the game to overtime and Clinton-Massie rolled in the extra session for a 70-62 win over a strong Williamsburg team Tuesday night at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Falcons (11-6) trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter. Cale Wilson sparked a 15-3 Clinton-Massie run, the highlight being an inbound steal and layin by Jason Flint to tie the game. Ryan Dillion put Massie on top with a three-pointer on the next possession.

Williamsburg regained the lead and maintained its advantage until the waning seconds of the fourth. Off an inbound play, the Falcons found junior Avden Faucett, who pumped once before getting his shot off right at the buzzer and, against all odds, nailed it to send the game to overtime.

“It wasn’t drawn up for me,” Faucett said after the game. “I just caught the ball, wasn’t thinking, put it up there and swoosh. All glory to God though.”

Clinton-Massie head coach Stephen Graves knew how big a moment it was, saying, “Unbelieveable. It wasn’t anything drawn up. In fact we had no timeouts left. We were just trying to scream for Jerry (Trout) to get open off an elevator screen and then Avden just got open cause they took Jerry away and he threw up a prayer. It was answered man. It was the first time I’ve been involved in something like that. It was crazy.”

But to win the game, the Falcons would have more work to do. At the start of OT, the teams traded almost every score until Faucett knocked down two big free throws to put CM up by one.

On the next possession, Miles Theetge got a huge steal and kicked it up to Wilson on the fast break who nearly dunked it to give Massie a three-point lead. After some clutch free throw shooting and big time defense, the Falcons were able to secure the win.

“It’s been a process,” coach Graves said. “These guys believe in one another, they follow the standards of accountability, touches, and hit the open man. We preach those every day and when they follow them those good things will happen. Tonight the basketball gods were on our side and we’ll take this win.

“It’s a big program win for us and we’ll just go on from there. We got a big one against New Richmond Friday and we’ll just see what we can do.”

As the game began it was clear why Williamsburg had been so dominant. After a huge block, guard Kaleb Bogans hit a mid-range jumper and then drained a three-pointer to put WHS up 5-0.

Trout was able to instantly counter and the two teams traded buckets leading to a 7-4 Williamsburg lead. After a short period of neither team scoring, Dillion buried a three to tie it. Brody Fisher put in a layup to put the Wildcats back on top. WHS went up 14-9before Massie hit two free throws to close the quarter down 14-11.

After a slow start to the second, Trout finally threw the first punch knocking down a three to tie the game at 14. A few possessions later, after a big time block, WIlliamsburg put in another tough layup forcing a CM timeout. Afterward beautiful ball movement led to a Theetge floater.

The game continued with back and forth scoring and neither team able to get any separation. Late in the half, a couple big time baskets down low secured a 25-22 lead for the Wildcats, but right before the buzzer sounded, Dillion launched a long three to tie it and steal some momentum going into the half.

“It was really big. I felt like they took us out of everything we wanted to do defensively tonight,” Graves said. “They were really physical with us and that shot kind of made it a 0-0 ball game at half time.”

Star Williamsburg center Alex Ervin opened the scoring out of the break by getting up high and knocking one down. Brighton Rodman countered for CM with a flashy layup to tie it. The game continued its back and forth tone until a late Ervin three sparked a 5-0 run to put the Cats up 37-31 entering the fourth.

Jan 30, 2024

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 70, Williamsburg 62

WIL^14^11^12^17^8^62

CM^11^14^6^23^16^^70

(70) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 1-0-0-2, Theetge 5-0-2-12, Dillion 3-3-0-15, Flint 1-0-1-3, Faucett 0-1-7-10, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 6-0-1-13, Trout 3-2-3-15, Leahy 0-0-0-0, Phipps 0-0-0-0, Trampler 0-0-0-0, Coblentz 0-0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0-0, McCoy 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 19-6-14-70

(62) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bogan 2-4-2-18, Ayers 0-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-1-7, LaGrange 0-0-0-0, Holden 2-2-3-13, Boland 0-0-0-0, Elkins 0-0-0-0, Ervin 4-2-6-20, Corcoran 0-0-0-0, Meisberger 0-0-0-0, Fisher 2-0-0-4, Myers 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 13-8-12-62