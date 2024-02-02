WILMINGTON — At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Mayor Pat Haley gave his first “State of the City” address. In the speech, he highlighted a need for public safety and his hopes for addressing the issues with homeless individuals in the city.

“It has been stated before in the State of the City address that for years a growing homeless problem in the city has been a problem that hasn’t been solved. While we acknowledge that providing assistance is a moral alternative, we must also preserve the safety and order of our public,” he said.

He advised that a way to address it would be to arrest the individuals if they commit a crime and put them in the criminal justice system in hopes the court would mandate treatment.

“It does sound like strong medicine because it is. But if we tackle this issue head-on with determination and compassion, we can begin to heal our city and restore the dignity of our residents,” he said.

Haley said he wants to work with law enforcement to create a “united system of accountability,” revise city ordinances to “discourage enabling behavior,” and offer services to help those with drug issues and mental health issues. He hopes to meet with the CEO of Clinton Memorial Hospital to offer in-house treatment for those affected.

In his speech, he also addressed other hopes for the city in 2024. These include working to create new housing developments, enhancing the downtown area, and growing fire department personnel.

“Through the efforts of our administration and city council, we must launch initiatives to spur new housing,” he said, adding the city had “one, and perhaps two new exciting housing proposals coming in the future.”

He advised they are going to work with the Clinton County Port Authority to enhance the downtown area.

“We want our downtown to become a destination again. Currently, we’re reaching out to a business in a neighboring town to see if they would expand their business to Wilmington,” he said.

Another issue he spoke about is the staffing of the Wilmington Fire Department. He advised that without more staffing, the department will be short-handed and have to rely on other neighboring departments for help.

“That is a problem … we need to enhance our recruitment,” he said.

Also during council:

• The city approved a resolution appointing Sarah Hawley as the city’s representative to the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

