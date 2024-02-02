WILMINGTON — In a bid to address the ongoing challenge of pet overpopulation and promote responsible pet ownership, the Clinton County Humane Society is urging the public to support its initiative by purchasing special Ohio license plates.

According to information provided by the Humane Society staff, the “Cat Friendly,” “Dog Friendly,” and “Pet Friendly” plates have been instrumental in funding spaying and neutering programs for thousands of pets across Ohio over the past 15 years.

Residents interested in supporting this cause can conveniently purchase the specialty plates either in person at the Deputy Registrar’s office, located at 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington, or online at oplates.com. These plates can be ordered at any time of the year.

Notably, the $25 fee for each plate directly aids nonprofit groups, animal shelters, and humane societies in their mission to prepare homeless pets for adoption. Every purchase becomes a step toward reducing the homeless pet population and ensuring a brighter future for animals in need, according to the Humane Society.

Eileen Brady, a longtime volunteer at the shelter, shared, “Over the years, the Clinton County Humane Society has benefited from Ohio Pet Fund grants, which have helped us with the expense of spaying and neutering the animals that come through our shelter. Plus, the license plates they offer are really cute — it’s a win-win.”

The Clinton County Humane Society’s initiative aligns with the broader efforts of the Ohio Pet Fund, a statewide organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets through initiatives like spaying and neutering.

For those eager to make a difference and show their support, additional information can be found on the Ohio Pet Fund’s website at ohiopetfund.org.