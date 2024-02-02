WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie’s girls and Wilmington’s boys won a tri-meet Thursday at the Wilmington College pool.

The Hurricane boys had 105 points with Massie second and Greeneview third.

Aidan Benitez (200 free and 400 free) and Preston Zeigler (50 free, 100 free) won two events each for WHS. They teamed with Sam Burt and Cooper Short to win the 200 medley and 200 free relay events.

Quinton Smith won the 100 breaststroke for Clinton-Massie’s lone victory.

The Falcon girls had 98 points and edged the Hurricane with 92. The Rams had 29.

Malea Beam (400 free, 200 IM) and Erin Belisle (50 free, 100 free) won two events each for the Massie girls. They teamed with Ellie Smith and Elise Dennis to win the 200 medley relay. Smith also won the 100 breaststroke.

Angelica Pais Becher, Hannah Scott, Alexa Benitez and Bailey Moyer won the 200 free relay as well as their individual events — Pais Becher (200 free), Moyer (100 fly), Scott (100 back).

SUMMARY

Feb 1, 2024

@Wilmington College Natatorium

BOYS RESULTS

TEAMS: Wilmington 105 Clinton-Massie 47 Greeneview 24

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Wilmington (Sam Burt, Cooper Short, Aidan Benitez, Preston Zeigler) 2:25.76; Clinton-Massie (Kyle Frary, Quinton Smith, McCall Hensley, Luke Myers) 2:43.27

200 FREE: Aidan Benitez (W) 2:36.57; Hoke (G) 3:00.11; Oliver McDermott (W) 3:09.89

200 IM: Cooper Short (W) 3:12.27

50 FREE: Preston Zeigler (W) 28.33; Quinton Smith (CM) 30.4; Conner Walters (W) 31.82; Cooper Short (W) 32.17; Manor (G) 32.47; Sublett-Gordon (G) 32.55

100 FLY: Hoke (G) 1:38.15

100 FREE: Preston Zeigler (W) 1:11.74; Sublett-Gordon (G) 1:16.07; McCall Hensley (CM) 1:17.66; Luke Myers (CM) 1:25.88

400 FREE: Aidan Benitez (W) 5:34.76; Sam Burt (W) 5:51.17

200 FREE RELAY: Wilmington (Cooper Short, Aidan Benitez, Sam Burt, Preston Zeigler) 2:04.81; Clinton-Massie (McCall Hensley, Kyle Frary, Luke Myers, Quinton Smith) 2:17.1; Wilmington (Oliver McDermott, Jaydon McKain, Jake Vance, Conner Walters) 2:22.35

100 BACK: Sam Burt (W) 1:35.5; Kyle Frary (CM) 2:02.44; Jaydon McKain (W) 2:09.8

100 BREAST: Quinton Smith (CM) 1:24.17; Jake Vance (W) 1:36; Manor (G) 1:37.05; McCall Hensley (CM) 1:39.02; Oliver McDermott (W) 1:45.48

–

GIRLS RESULTS

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie 98 Wilmington 92 Greeneview 29

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Clinton-Massie (Malea Beam, Ellie Smith, Erin Belisle, Elise Dennis) 2:30.48; Wilmington (Hannah Scott, Angelica Pais Becher, Bailey Moyer , Alexa Benitez) 2:30.77; Greeneview 3:09.19

200 FREE: Angelica Pais Becher (W) 2:51.9; Ellie Smith (CM) 2:52.46; Emma Everitt (CM) 2:55.36; Sofia Castillo (W) 3:07.52

200 IM: Malea Beam (CM) 2:58.54; Alexa Benitez (W) 3:19.6

50 FREE: Erin Belisle (CM) 30.2; Hannah Scott (W) 33.54; Emma Everitt (CM) 35.4; Madilyn Brausch (W) 35.94; Audree Testa (CM) 38.45; Kara Ellis (W) 38.64

100 FLY: Bailey Moyer (W) 1:19.23

100 FREE: Erin Belisle (CM) 1:08.02; Bailey Moyer (W) 1:12.92; Alexa Benitez (W) 1:16.72; Elise Dennis (CM) 1:17.6; Bottorff (G) 1:37.33; Gardner (G) 1:38.13

400 FREE: Malea Beam (CM) 5:27.3; Madilyn Brausch (W) 6:36.77; Halle Dennis (CM) 6:56.54; Kara Ellis (W) 7:14.59; Tokkinen (G) 7:46.82

200 FREE RELAY: Wilmington (Angelica Pais Becher, Hannah Scott, Alexa Benitez, Bailey Moyer) 2:12.26; Clinton-Massie (Malea Beam, Elise Dennis, Ellie Smith, Erin Belisle) 2:12.62; Clinton-Massie (Halle Dennis, Audree Testa, Madison Robinson, Emma Everitt) 2:42.14; Greeneview 2:58.39

100 BACK: Hannah Scott (W) 1:28.5; Elise Dennis (CM) 1:30.58; Emily Goodwin (W) 1:37.57; Hassid (G) 1:40.03; Audree Testa (CM) 1:57.66; Vinson (G) 2:14.31

100 BREAST: Ellie Smith (CM) 1:34.12; Angelica Pais Becher (W) 1:35.38; Sofia Castillo (W) 1:52.44; Bottorff (G) 1:58.21; Madison Robinson (CM) 2:10.2