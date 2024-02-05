WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s basketball team lost to No. 2 John Carroll University 83-65 Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Quakers drop to 8-13 overall this season and 4-10 in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC).

Rashid Chisholm led the team with 11 points on 4-8 shooting. Matthew Dugue recorded his third straight game in double digits, with 10 points. Dugue had a game-high six rebounds.

Carson Miles dished out a team-high four assists and picked up a game-high five steals. Jack Nurre tied for the game-high with two blocks.

The Quakers travel to New Concord for a 7 p.m. Wednesday game against Muskingum.

Less than 10 minutes into the game, the Blue Streaks bolted out to a 23-7 lead. The Quakers then began to make their presence felt in the contest. They used a 14-5 rally to cut the lead to seven points at 28-21 with 7:03 remaining in the first half. Rashid Chisholm had six points during this stretch of play.

The Blue Streaks would settle back into the game and take a 36-24 advantage with 3:18 left in the first half. The Quakers tried to make a late push in the half, using four straight points to cut it to eight. However, a late 6-0 rally for the Blue Streaks halted their momentum and made it a 42-28 game at the half.

The Blue Streaks took a 51-31 lead early in the second half, before the Quakers began to rally. They went on an 18-8 run to make it a 10-point game at 59-49. Six Domenic Farley points led the way and a huge Carson Miles dunk put an exclamation mark on the run.

It was short lived though as the Blue Streaks went on a 10-0 flurry to take a 20-point lead back at 69-49 with 8:24 to play.