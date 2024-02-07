The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Food for All mobile pantry coming to Blanchester

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry for county residents in need of food on Thursday, Feb. 8. Catholic Charities is partnering with the local community and distributing food at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Elevation Community Church to host a ‘Night to Shine’

On Friday, Feb. 9, Elevation Community Church in Blanchester will serve as the host of “Night to Shine 2024,” sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love celebrating people with special needs, will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously today from 6-9 p.m

Cowan Lake State Park to host Sweetheart Hike

Cowan Lake State Park invites nature enthusiasts and couples alike to join in the Sweetheart Hike on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. This leisurely 1.5-mile hike along the scenic Dogwood Trail, starting from the Cowan Lake State Park Nature Center, promises an afternoon of natural beauty and discovery. Wade Hall, president of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, encourages participants to bring along anyone special to them, whether it’s a spouse, siblings, parents, relatives, friends, or even furry companions. For those seeking solitude, a solo adventure is equally welcomed.

Clinton Co. A.C.T. to host Conversation that Counts

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) hosts a public Conversation that Counts, from 2:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room, on “Critical Race Theory: Information and Disinformation,” led by Dr. Joy Cowdery, former professor of education at Muskingum University.

Community blood drive to be held

Support the regional blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 14 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in February, will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

ECHS to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

East Clinton High School will present “Little Shop of Horrors” on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington. Reserved tickets for the show may be purchased at the East Clinton High School office or at the door the night of the performance. Adults – $10 and Students – $8. Reserved box seats are also available. Tickets may also be purchased on-line at www.eastclinton.org. A service fee will be assessed for online purchases. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Please call Kristi Grover at (937) 584-2474 for handicapped seating tickets or information.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.