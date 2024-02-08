SABINA — Following the East Clinton Local Schools open house event earlier this week, a brief special meeting of the East Clinton School Board was held to address a significant issue concerning the installation of the incorrect type of nails on the roofs of both East Clinton elementary school buildings.

The meeting, convened on Tuesday, focused on approving and signing a resolution agreement, which marked a crucial step forward in resolving the issue that was discovered in March of 2022.

Superintendent Eric Magee shed light on the background of the issue, explaining that Elevar Design, the architect for the project, discovered the problem. The specifications from the architect had called for stainless steel nails, yet M & C Roofing, the company responsible for the roofing work, used common roofing nails instead, according to Magee.

Magee elaborated further, saying, “The specifications from the architect called for stainless steel nails. The roofer used common roofing nails. Stainless steel would have a longer life, but they are typically only used in climates with salt water (around oceans). They are not typical for use in Ohio. So essentially, the nails that were used wouldn’t last as long as stainless steel, but they should last for a normal lifespan of a roofing system in Ohio.”

“The negotiations for this resolution agreement have been ongoing since the issue was uncovered,” noted Magee.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Magee shared that the district will receive $100,000, which will be deposited into an account designated for future roof replacements. Additionally, the agreement includes a 4-Star warranty, providing 25 years of comprehensive protection for labor and materials, along with an additional 25 years for shingle life.

During the meeting, board members engaged in a discussion of the resolution agreement before unanimously voting to approve it. Representatives from the OFCC (Ohio Facilities Construction Commission) were present to offer guidance and assurance throughout the negotiation process, confirming that the agreement reached was fair and beneficial for the district.

The school board concurred that the resolution agreement not only resolves the immediate issue of the incorrectly installed nails but also establishes protocols for proactive maintenance and oversight to prevent similar issues in the future, ensuring the continued safety and functionality of East Clinton’s school facilities.