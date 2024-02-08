BLANCHESTER — Elevation Community Church is excited to once again serve as a host of “Night to Shine,” sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs, will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously this Friday.

Elevation Community Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved, according to a news release.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor…all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

Night to Shine is the best night of the year and a huge blessing for all those involved. Night to Shine officially starts at 6 p.m. with red carpet walks for all of the honored guests and ends at 9 p.m. when each and every honored guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.