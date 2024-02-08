It was Senior Night Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes for all eight Clinton County high school bowling programs.
The boys and girls teams from Wilmington, Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton were in action as seniors from each school were honored.
According to the SBAAC website, seniors from each school are:
BHS: Jarod Daniels, Austin Dick, Seth Perkins, Sebastian Smith, Taylor Baker, Lainey Dameron, Lauren Kaehler, Katelyn Toles
CMHS: Brandon Moritz, Ava Dondero
ECHS: Austin Alloy, Denver Day, Lukas Runk
WHS: Eli Caldwell, Mathais Dunville, Landon Mellinger, Emily Gerard, Reagen Reese