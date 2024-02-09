Goshen claimed the SBAAC American Division boys basketball championship Friday night with a 70-53 win over Wilmington at Fred Summers Court. All of Clinton County teams were in action Friday and, unfortunately, all came up on the short end of the scoreboard. Clinton-Massie led Batavia at halftime but the Bulldogs battled back for a 60-55 win. Blanchester was defeated by Hillsboro 56-43 and East Clinton lost to Williamsburg 65-20. Keep watching the News Journal website for updates on all of these games. In the photo, Wilmington’s Jonathan Custis (left) and Malachi Cumberland battle for a rebound against Goshen Friday night.

