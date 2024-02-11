The boys post-season tournament pairings were announced Sunday afternoon by the Southwest District Athletic Board.

In the Division II Mason Sectional, Clinton-Massie (12-8) earned the 10 seed and received a first-round bye. The Falcons will play 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 against the winner of the Feb. 24 game between Indian Hill (14-7) and Badin (10-9).

In the Division II Princeton Sectional, Wilmington (4-15) meets No. 2 Woodward in the opening round. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

Blanchester and East Clinton are in the Division III Princeton Sectional.

The Astros (3-17) will play Deer Park (5-14) 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

The Wildcats (7-12) will play Madeira (6-14) 3 p.m. Feb. 24