WILLIAMSBURG — Three of the four Clinton County girls wrestling programs were in action Saturday at the Sharpen The Axe tournament here at the high school.

Wilmington finished eighth, Clinton-Massie 12th and East Clinton 22nd in the tournament.

Wilmington’s Mia Skinner (23-4) won the 105-pound class, battling Scotlyn Adams of West Union in the finals. Skinner outlasted Adams for a pin in 5:11 to win the title.

Grace Keith, a WHS freshmen who is 20-4 on the year, went 4-0 at 235 pounds. She had four first period pins en route to the championship.

For Clinton-Massie, Kaylee Ramsey won the 120-pound weight class. She came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and pinned Noe of Loveland, Goings of Wilmington, McClughen of Milford and Eichenlaub on her way to the finals.

In her finals match she defeated Grantham of New Richmond by major decision. She now stand at 26-3 on the season, with 21 of those wins by pin.

Ella Groh was fourth for the Falcons at 135 pounds and Abby Crouse was fourth at 130 pounds.

The next tournament for the girls is the Queen of the Jungle Invitational at Washington Senior High School Feb. 17

SUMMARY

Feb 10, 2024

Sharpen The Axe Invitational

@Williamsburg High School

TEAMS

1. CNE 164.0; 2. Brookville 106.0; 3. Olentangy Berlin 95.0; 4. Lakota East 88.5; 5. Lakota West 85.0; 6. Chaminade Julienne 80.0; New Richmond 80.0; 8. Wilmington 77.0; 9. Loveland 71.0; 10. Princeton 67.0; 11. West Union 54.0; 12. Clinton-Massie 53.0; 13. Sycamore 49.0; 14. River Valley 45.0; 15. Milford 38.0; 16. Miamisburg 30.0; 17. Western Brown 26.0; 18. Williamsburg 24.0; 19. Norwood 19.0; 20. Bethel-Tate 17.0; 21. South Gallia 15.0; 22. East Clinton 7.0; 23. Dunbar 4.0

INDIVIDUALS

105 Pounds

1st Mia Skinner 11, Wilmington, Fall 5:11

2nd Scotlyn Adams 12, West Union

120 Pounds

1st Kaylee Ramsey 12, Clinton-Massie, md17-9

2nd DeeLyla Grantham 11, New Richmond

130 Pounds

3rd Leah Polcyn 12, South Gallia, Dec 8-4

4th Abigail Crouse 10, Clinton-Massie

135 Pounds

3rd Skylan Pennington 11, West Union, Fall 1:34

4th Ella Groh 9, Clinton-Massie

235 Pounds

1st Grace Keith 9, Wilmington

2nd Autumn Woods 9, Cham. Julienne