CLINTON COUNTY — Lane closures will be in place on Interstate 71 in Clinton County this week for pavement repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday and Thursday, single-lane closures will be in effect on I-71 North and South, between State Route 72 and U.S. 68, from approximately 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

Traffic will be maintained through the work zone, and motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area. All work is weather permitting.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.