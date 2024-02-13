CLINTON COUNTY — Two local fire departments will receive grant money from the state to update their radio systems.

According to a release from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Blanchester-Marion Township Fire Department and the Chester Township Volunteer Fire Department received a combined total of $15,765 in grant money.

Blanchester-Marion Township received $12,240 and Chester Township received $3,525.

These departments were two of more than 300 fire departments across the state of Ohio that will soon receive funding to upgrade their radio communications systems, the release states.

“The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal has announced that 307 fire departments in 75 of the state’s 88 counties have been selected to receive the 2024 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) Grant to better protect Ohio’s communities,” the release states. “The $4 million awarded this year in grant funding reflects an increase of $500,000, which was a key recommendation included in Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent Volunteer Firefighter Task Force Report.”

The complete list of fire departments receiving MARCS Grants funding is available on the State Fire Marshal’s website.

“Effective communication is key to protecting both the public as well as first responders in emergency situations. Because of this, it is critically important that Ohio’s firefighters have access to the best technology available,” State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon said. “We’re extremely proud to support first responders across the state by helping to equip hundreds of departments with this substantial investment in MARCS radios technology.”

The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate with each other as well as other agencies as they respond to an incident. MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate this equipment can be significant, the release states.

“This grant initiative underscores Ohio’s steadfast commitment to supporting the evolving needs of fire departments, particularly our state’s smaller and volunteer-based agencies upon which our communities rely each and every day to keep them safe,” Reardon said.

The MARCS system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for first responders. There are currently more than 120,000 voice units and more than 1,800 mobile data units on the MARCS system, with more than 2,800 local, state, and federal agencies statewide, the release states.

