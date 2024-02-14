The PAWS Humane Society, Inc. will be hosting the “Rascal Unit” to perform spay/neuter surgery on cats and dogs on Saturday, March 9.

Rascal Unit is a mobile high volume low cost spay/neuter clinic which travels throughout Ohio. The March 9 clinic is the first of four clinics to be held in Wilmington during 2024. Members of the community are invited to register their cat or dog for the clinic.

To receive forms and to register for the clinic, please email [email protected]. Registration and payment must be made in advance and are on a first come basis. Spots are limited, especially for dogs. Payments are non-refundable.

Prices are below and include the surgery, rabies vaccine and hosting fee. If your pet is current on a rabies vaccine, bring the rabies certificate from a veterinarian on March 9 and you will not be charged for that vaccine.

Cat spay $80, cat neuter $70, dog spay: up to 40 pounds $100, dog neuter: up to 40 pounds $90, dog spay 40.1-80 pounds $95, dog neuter 40.1-80 pounds $85.

Dogs will need to wear a buster collar (cone) to protect the incision after the surgery. The cost is $10-$15. Vaccines and testing in association with the spay/neuter surgery will be offered. Updates on registration availability will be posted on the PAWS Humane Society Facebook page.

By having your pet sterilized, you help prevent the birth of unwanted puppies and kittens, according to a news release. Spaying and neutering prevent unwanted litters, help protect against serious health problems and may reduce some behavioral problems associated with the mating instinct. Please consider not only making an appointment for your female cat, but also for your male cat.

PAWS Humane Society is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit which operates a pet adoption center in the Wilmington area housing dogs and cats for adoption. Operated by volunteers, PAWS relies solely on donations, fundraisers, grants and does not receive funding from any government entity. Its mission is to, “encourage the humane treatment of animals including finding loving, forever homes for unwanted cats and dogs through adoptions and to make a positive impact on animal’s lives with education and resources.”

For more information about PAWS, please visit its website at https://pawshumane.weebly.com .