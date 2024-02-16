The Southwest Ohio region is anticipating several inches of snow Friday afternoon into Saturday.

ODOT crews are currently watching the weather radar, preparing equipment, and pretreating roads in certain areas, according to a news release. This storm is expected to move quickly through the area and could cause slick travel conditions. Drivers should allow extra time for their evening commute. There is also a potential for refreeze overnight.

ODOT crews will be working around the clock to clear and treat roads once the storm hits, according to the release. With more than 250 ODOT trucks available in Southwest Ohio, drivers are reminded to give plow trucks room to work so that everyone can get to their destinations safely.