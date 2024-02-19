WILMINGTON — City of Wilmington employees said goodbye to public works director Rick Schaffer on Friday at a carry-in lunch filled with good wishes.

Mayor Pat Haley described Schaffer as “an integral part of the City of Wilmington.” According to Haley, Schaffer has accepted a similar position closer to his home in Oberlin.

“His commitment to excellence and the significant role he has played in negotiating a recent, successful lawsuit on behalf of the City of Wilmington with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Army Corp of Engineers is appreciated by the city and the community,” Haley said.

Schaffer was given well wishes from various employees and supervisors of the city who “took the opportunity to express their heartfelt gratitude for the demanding work, camaraderie, and leadership he has provided,” Haley said.

Haley added that he and the city are “excited for Rick as he pursues an opportunity that not only aligns with his professional aspirations but also offers him the convenience and joy of being closer to his family and loved ones. We have every confidence that Rick will excel in his new role and continue to achieve remarkable success.”

