WILMINGTON — Tomorrow marks the beginning of early voting in Clinton County, offering residents the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the primary election on March 19. Early voting will continue until March 17.

On the Republican primary ballot are three county-wide local races. While many candidates are running unopposed for positions such as Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas, Sheriff, County Recorder, County Engineer, County Treasurer, Coroner, and Common Pleas Judge, the race for two County Commissioner seats and the position of Prosecuting Attorney are contested.

In the race for county commissioner, incumbent Brenda K. Woods and May Stewart (Gerchak) are running for the first seat, while Reilly R. Hopkins, Shane T. Lieurance, and incumbent Kerry R. Steed are the candidates for the second seat. Two seats will be chosen from this pool of candidates.

Additionally, for the position of prosecuting attorney, the candidates are Brian A. Shidaker and Kaitlin Lea Wilkin.

The following individuals are running unopposed for their respective positions: Cynthia R. Bailey for Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas, Douglas A. Eastes for Sheriff, Tanya K. Day for County Recorder, Jeffrey B. Linkous for County Engineer, Kyle W. Rudduck for County Treasurer, Ronald Seaman for Coroner, and Andrew T. McCoy for County Court of Common Pleas.

There are no local races in the Democratic primary.

The Clinton County Board of Elections explained that in addition to the county offices, voters will also decide on several issues.

The Village of Blanchester is proposing a new 1% earned income tax for six years, starting July 1, 2024, to fund police services.

The Clinton-Massie Local School District is requesting a renewal of a 0.5% earned income tax for five years, starting Jan. 1, 2025, for current expenses. Greeneview Local School District has a 3.1 mill bond and 0.89 mill property tax issue on the ballot.

The Clinton County Board of Elections reminds the public that in the March primary election, voters will have the opportunity to vote for candidates for the offices of President of the United States, U.S. Senator, U.S. Congress – 2nd District, three seats of Justices of the Supreme Court, Judge of the Court of Appeals – 12th District, State Senator – 10th District, State Representative – 71st District and members of the Republican State Central Committee.

Andrea Tacoronte, office operations manager at the Clinton County Board of Elections emphasized, “The Clinton County Board of Elections is dedicated to upholding free and fair elections for all voters in our county. Our board and staff are proud to serve the community in this impactful and meaningful way. We encourage anyone with questions about the election process in Clinton County to reach out to us for more information.”

Early voting hours are as follows:

– February 21 to February 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– February 26 to March 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– March 4 to March 8: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– March 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– March 11: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– March 12: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

– March 13 to March 15: 7:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m.

– March 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– March 17: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to casting their ballots at the Early Voting Center, voters can also request an absentee ballot be mailed to their home. For more information, please visit the Clinton County Board of Elections website or contact them directly at (937) 382-3537 or [email protected].