CINCINNATI — Scoring 26 of the first 28 points, No. 2 seed Woodward eased into the second round of the tournament with an 87-56 win over Wilmington Tuesday night in a Division II Sectional boys basketball game at Princeton High School.

The Hurricane, though, would not go quietly, battling tooth and nail until the final seconds ran off the clock. Last year, the Bulldogs were 72-14 winners over the Hurricane in a tournament game.

But this was a different showing for the orange and black. After that initial blitzkrieg, WHS went toe to toe with a highly athletic and basketball smart Woodward squad that looks to make a long tournament run. Following the slow start, Wilmington was outscored by just seven, 61-54.

WHS head coach Jaevin Cumberland was pleased with his team’s effort but noted the big hole is something that can’t happen to his team if it has any chance of winning.

Mikey Brown was the leader of the unrelenting Hurricane squad, posting 15 points and team highs in rebounds (10), assists (5) and steals (4).

Jayceon Kibler, the top WHS long-distance marksman this season, had 18 points and connected on four three-pointers.

Wilmington was 19 for 43 from the field, including 7 of 19 from beyond the arc, but nine first quarter turnovers helped fuel Woodward’s early success.

Chase Fickert was impressive as well off the WHS bench, scoring nine points, grabbing three rebounds and handing out four assists.

Bryson Platt got the start and had six points and three steals, all three coming in the second when Wilmington pulled in Woodward’s hopes of an easy night.

Stevie Rickman had eight point and three rebounds off the bench.

Wilmington ends its season at 6-17.

Woodward’s season continues at 15-7 with the Bulldogs facing another SBAAC foe New Richmond on Feb. 28 at Princeton.

SUMMARY

Feb 20, 2024

Division II Sectional

@Princeton High School

Woodward 87, Wilmington 56

WO^27^23^31^6^^87

WI^8^18^20^8^^56

(87) WOODWARD (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mincy 2-2-0-6 Ferrell 7-3-1-18 Mills 10-4-1-25 Hughes 6-0-1-13 White II 8-1-0-17 Stricklen 3-0-0-6 Ingram 0-0-0-0 Evans 0-0-0-0 Lively 1-0-0-2 Hudson 0-0-0-0 Glenn 0-0-0-0 Watson 0-0-0-0 Black 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 37-10-3-87

(56) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 4-0-7-15 Custis 0-0-0-0 Massie 0-0-0-0 Kibler 7-4-0-18 Platt 2-2-0-6 Fickert 3-1-2-9 Cumberland 0-0-0-0 Streety 0-0-0-0 Rickman 3-0-2-8 TOTALS 19-7-11-56

FIELD GOALS: Wo (37-68) Mills 10-12 White 8-13 Ferrell 7-12; Wi (19-43) Kibler 7-13 Brown 4-9

3 PT FIELD GOALS: Wo (10-23); Wi (7-19) Kibler 4-9 Platt 2-4

FREE THROWS: Wo (3-7); Wi (11-19) Brown 7-10 Fickert 2-2

REBOUNDS: Wo-38 (Mills 11 Ferrell 8); Wi-25 (Brown 10 Rickman 3 Fickert 3 Kibler 2 Platt 1)

ASSISTS: Wo-13 (Mills 3 White II 3); Wi-12 (Brown 5 Fickert 4 Cumberland 1 Custis 1 Platt 1)

STEALS: Wo-10 (Mills 3); Wi-8 (Brown 4 Platt 3 Streety 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: Wo-5 (Stricklen 3); Wi-0

TURNOVERS: Wo-11; Wi-18