Beginning Monday, March 4, weather permitting, road reconstruction will begin on Center Road as part of a sight improvement project, according to a news release.

This project site is situated in Union Township, Clinton County. During the construction period, Center Road will be closed to through traffic between US 68 N and Nelson Road. The construction will generally progress from Nelson Road toward US 68 N.

Initially, all residences (addresses 51 through 545) on this section of Center Road will be accessed from US 68 N, with traffic pattern changes anticipated as the project progresses. The first address accessible from Nelson will be 844 Center Road.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to flagging operations and the presence of trucks entering and exiting the roadway within and around the project area.

The project is scheduled for completion by July 1.

