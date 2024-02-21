Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for its “Monthly Member Showcase” on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This month’s highlighted member is First State Bank, located at 1584 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

The public is invited to stop by the branch during the showcase to learn more about First State Bank and its services, meet the team, network with fellow members of the business and greater community, and enjoy refreshments and a gift basket giveaway.

RSVPs are encouraged by Friday, Feb. 23 by contacting the Chamber at [email protected] or 937-382-2737.

Each month, the Chamber holds “On the Move” office hours where they are hosted by a different monthly Chamber member every Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Members and the general public are welcome and encouraged to “pop in” during this time to say hello, ask questions about their membership and upcoming events, and drop off or pick up materials.

The new Monthly Member Showcase is held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the location of the monthly office hours host. The March showcase will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SFM Insurance, 2333 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.