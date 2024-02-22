Residents across Clinton County are grappling with cellular service outages affecting major providers like AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, and T-Mobile, among others.

According to reports from Downdetector, the outage has impacted a significant number of users nationwide, including those in the local area.

AT&T, with over 64,000 reported outages this morning, is among the most affected carriers, with disruptions noted in various locations. The outage commenced around 3:30 a.m. ET, inconveniencing a portion of its massive subscriber base, which surpasses 240 million, making it the largest carrier in the country.

In response to the situation, AT&T issued a statement acknowledging the service interruptions and assuring customers of its urgent efforts to restore normalcy. AT&T advised affected users to utilize Wi-Fi calling as an alternative until full service restoration.

Locally, Clinton County residents have reported varying experiences with the outage. Some expressed difficulties in utilizing their phones altogether, relying solely on Wi-Fi for communication. Others noted no significant disruptions, highlighting the sporadic nature of the issue within the county.

One local resident, Paul G Johnson, shared his experience: “We have three phones down. One is a couple of years old (s21 ultra) and the other newer one is running with no issues (s23 ultra) on AT&T service.”

While some residents are facing challenges with their AT&T service, other major carriers like Cricket Wireless, Verizon, and T-Mobile have also registered thousands of reported outages. Each carrier provided different insights into the situation.

Verizon clarified that although its network was operational, some customers faced challenges when connecting with users on different networks. T-Mobile, on the other hand, stated that its network remained unaffected, attributing the reported challenges to potential difficulties in cross-network connections.

“Downdetector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said.

As of now, the cause of the widespread outages remains undisclosed, leaving affected users and local communities in Clinton County awaiting further updates and resolutions from their respective service providers.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.