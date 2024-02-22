WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old male from Mayfield, Kentucky for alleged theft at 2 p.m. on February 10. The report indicates the suspect is accused of stealing numerous vehicles which had been recovered. The report lists a GMC 2500 with service bed and tools, a Dodge Ram pickup, and a Bobcat mini-track loader were stolen. Victims listed in the report included a Wilmington-based company, a Hamilton male, and a Blanchester male.

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Sabina male for alleged domestic violence at 3:26 p.m. on February 12. According to the report, a 56-year-old relative was listed as the victim and they had apparent minor injuries. The incident took place at a Reed Road residence in Sabina.

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Blanchester male for alleged aggravated drug possession and drug trafficking at 9:51 a.m. on February 18. According to the report, the suspected narcotics and drug abuse instruments were located during a traffic stop around B and South 1st Street in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The suspect with an arrest warrant was also taken in.

• At 10:30 a.m. on February 16, deputies received a report of domestic violence occurring at a Martinsville residence. A female subject was indicated as having apparent minor injuries. The victim’s husband was indicated as the suspect. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• At 7:38 a.m. on January 25, a Blanchester female reported a menacing occurring at a Fairground Road residence in Blanchester/Marion Township. A 54-year-old Blanchester male, an otherwise known acquaintance to the victim, was listed as the suspect.

• At 2:13 p.m. on February 16, deputies received a report of telecommunication harassment between two female subjects over a year. A 44-year-old Wilmington female was listed as the suspect, while a Leesburg female was listed as the victim.

• At 8:10 a.m. on January 22, deputies received a report of criminal damages done to a car on State Route 73 South in New Vienna/Green Township. The vehicle had $500 worth of damage to a 1999 Toyota Solara. A 39-year-old Lynchburg male was listed as a suspect.

• At 3:51 p.m. on January 23, deputies discovered suspected narcotics during an arrest warrant execution. A 33-year-old Clarksville female was listed as the suspect. Deputies reported finding a crystal-like substance and a yellow powdery substance. The incident took place a South High Street in Martinsville/Clark Township.

• At 10:40 a.m. on January 20, discovered suspected narcotics and a loaded firearm while investigating the report of a male subject “slumped over the steering wheel” on North South Street in New Vienna/Green Township. A 58-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 8:54 a.m. on January 26, deputies received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The report indicates two firearms – a Taurus TX22 and a Ruger Security 9 – were stolen from the vehicle while it was at a Middleboro Road residence in Blanchester/Marion Township. A 31-year-old male was listed as the victim. No suspect was listed.

• At 2:19 a.m. on January 26, deputies received a report of a burglary occurring at a Baker Drive residence in New Vienna. The report indicates a CIM card and a personal phone book were stolen. No suspect was listed. A 42-year-old female resident was listed as the victim.

• At 8:08 a.m. on January 24, a 44-year-old Martinsville male reported his vehicle was not returned. The vehicle was listed as a 1997 Ford F15. A 47-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.