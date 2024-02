DELHI, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team defeated Mt. St. Joseph 12-4 Wednesday night.

With the victory, head coach Dan Moriarty records his first win at the helm of the Quakers.

Austin Young had five goals for Wilmington while Nick Roca added three.

Goalkeeper Peyton Thompson had six saves in net.

Wilmington will host Earlham College 1 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Field.

The Quakers trailed 3-0 before Young sparked the offense that tallied 12 of the next 13 goals to win the match