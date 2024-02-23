Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post responded to a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on I-71 near Route 72 in Liberty Township. The accident caused a massive traffic backup. According to the Wilmington Post, a tractor-trailer drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went into the median, and turned over. The driver was seriously injured and was transported via ground transport to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment. Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be involved.

