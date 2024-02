The Clinton-Massie fifth grade girls basketball team won the McDonald’s/Greenfield tournament this weekend with a thrilling overtime win against Greenfield. Team members are, from left to right, front row, Parker Webb, Emmett Burton, Emma Robinette, Jackie Sutherland, Grace Sizemore; back row, coach Jackie Scherz, Brynn Ingle, Crosley Webb, Payton Young, Gabby Scherz, Breelynn Robinson, Emma Showen, Sage Cartner, coach Joe Robinette.

