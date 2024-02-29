The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

City Board of Zoning Appeals to hold meeting

The City of Wilmington Board of Zoning Appeals will hold its regular meeting on March 4 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building, 69 N. South St.

Liberty Twp./Port William Liberty Twp. Fire/EMS to hold special meeting

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees and the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board will hold a joint special meeting on Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the firehouse. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the township purchase of a firetruck for lease to the fire district.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.