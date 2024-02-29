Residents of Clinton County,

I am writing to you to share our family’s encounter with candidate Katie Wilkin. Wilkin is running for Clinton County Prosecutor in the 2024 election. My family and I worked closely with Katie Wilkin in 2019 after our devastating car accident. The late Rick Moyer was the county prosecutor and he assigned Katie to our case. He had so much faith in Katie, that he knew she would fight for justice. That is exactly what Katie did.

Throughout our emotional rollercoaster, Katie was available at all hours to answer any questions we had. No matter the time of day, if it was a weekend, or a holiday, Katie made it her mission to give us the peace of mind that we needed. She was always up front and honest with us. Katie was so transparent in all aspects of our case, that we felt prepared for anything that would have been thrown at us. Her positivity, preparedness and organization gave us the confidence that our voice would be heard. Ms. Wilkin and her office were the advocates that every victim deserves.

The countless hours that Ms. Wilkin spent on our case was truly above and beyond. She did her research, dug deep into evidence, and provided so much support. Katie would sit in the conference room with us for hours sharing her professional opinion. She allowed us to come to her at any time to view the video evidence of our accident, even if we had seen it multiple times.

Katie isn’t just an attorney who does the bare minimum to get her job done. She fights and will continue to fight for justice. She follows through and doesn’t settle for anything less than our county deserves. Her professionalism, honesty and empathy for the victims cannot be ignored.

It is clear that her mission is to fight for all her clients as if they were family to her. Our case was almost five years ago. To this day, Katie still answers our calls and questions. She gives us answers, explanations, and reassurance.

Katie Wilkin is who Clinton County needs to provide the justice needed in our community. She is the one who will do everything she can to keep our county safe and hold those accountable for their actions. Katie Wilkin is exactly who our county needs.

Ashley Davis

Clinton County, Ohio