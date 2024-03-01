What should you plant first – corn or soybean?

What crop has the smallest yield penalty for delayed planting? Can you adjust your management practices to mitigate losses due to late planting? How are diseases affected by planting date?

We will answer these questions and more during our Battle for the Belt Winter Meeting. Featured speakers from the Ohio State University include Dr. Osler Ortez, assistant professor – Corn & Emerging Crops, Dr. Laura Lindsey, professor – Soybean & Small Grains, Dr. Stephanie Karhoff, agronomy state field specialist, and Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, assistant professor – Soybean Pathology and Nematology.

You are welcome to attend this very informational meeting on corn and soybean research practices to help you maximize your yield potentials in 2024. The in-person meeting will cost $10 and can be paid prior to the event or at the door. Lunch will be provided with support from Ohio Corn & Wheat, Ohio Soybean Council, Fayette County Agronomy Club, and Southwest Ohio Corn Growers.

Ken Ford, Fayette County ANR Educator, and Mike Estadt, Pickaway County ANR Educator, will be the hosts for this event on Friday, March 8. The event will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will conclude after lunch at 1 p.m. The location will be The Crown Room at the Rusty Keg, 1801 Columbus Ave., Washington Court House.

You can register online for this event at go.osu.edu/battleforthebeltfayette. If you have questions, please contact Ken Ford at 740-335-1150 or by email at [email protected].