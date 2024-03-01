Two Clinton County wrestlers have a 2-0 record on Day 1 of district competition at two sites.

Wilmington and Clinton-Massie are in the Division II Southwest District Wrestling Championship at the Rodger O. Borror Middle School.

Blanchester and East Clinton at in Troy for the Division III Southwest District Wrestling Championship at Hobart Arena.

In Wilmington, there is one Hurricane and one Falcon wrestlers who won their first two matches and are just one victory from the state tournament.

Wilmington freshman Josiah Puller (41-5) had wins of 20-4 and a pin in 2:30 at 126 pounds.

Clinton-Massie senior Elijah Groh (34-4) had an 11-8 win and a pin in 1:12 at 215 pounds.

Clinton-Massie had Cody Lisle at 106, Conner Musser at 113, Jackson Doyle at 157, Cash Mounce at 175 in the consolation bracket

Wilmington wrestlers still going in the consolation bracket were Alonzo Woody at 106, Mythias Stuckey at 132, Paul McKnight at 190 and Jelani Hunter at 285.

In Troy, none of the Blanchester or East Clinton wrestlers won their first two matches.

Blanchester has Caleb Sears at 138 remaining in the tournament.