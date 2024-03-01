COLUMBUS — The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team season ended in the qualifying round of the OHSAA Division II Boys Bowling Championship tournament Friday at HP Lanes in Columbus.

Sam Massie had a 692 series to lead the Falcons and finished fourth as an individual, earning first team All-Ohio honors.

The team was eighth going to the baker games but then bowled a 510 trio of baker games and went from eighth to ninth and missed the cut by 37 pins. The top eight teams advance to the match play round.