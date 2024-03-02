WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie senior Elijah Groh and Wilmington freshman Josiah Puller are Clinton County’s lone state wrestling qualifiers.

The two ended district championship droughts for their teams by winning titles Saturday afternoon in the Division II Southwest District Wrestling Championship at a jam-packed and raucous Rodger O. Borror Middle School gym.

But their district championship matches couldn’t have been more different.

Puller won a gruelling, emotional battle with Joe Curry of Columbus Bishop Watterson 10-7. Curry is the defending state champion in Division II at 120 pounds.

Groh won his match in short order, something the bruising Falcon is used to this season. But instead of a quick pin, the match ended shortly after it started when Graham freshman Danny Hoke defaulted because of injury.

Clinton-Massie’s last district champion was Davey Tunon at 152 pounds in 2016.

Wilmington’s last district champion was Conner Barton at 285 pounds in 2018.

This story will be updated.