CMH, Community Action to create new community gardens

From left to right, Nathan Flack – Wilmington College, Monte Anderson – CCCAP, Stephanie Butler – CMH, Matt Gunderman – CMH, and Jamal Blackmond – CMH. Submitted photo

Clinton Memorial Hospital and Clinton County Community Action are partnering to create a new community gardens.

This initiative, aimed at tackling the social determinants of health, is set to enrich the community from the roots up, according to a news release. These gardens will emerge as essential resources for both the WSB Aging Up Senior Center and the Erdman Head Start Center, creating a hub for connection, nutrition, education, and empowerment across generations.

For seniors at the WSB Aging Up Center, the gardens will provide a harvest of fresh produce and an opportunity to enhance physical and mental health, the release states. Meanwhile, the young minds at Erdman Head Start Center will be exploring environmental education and learning about the importance of healthy eating.

“This collaboration is more than just about planting seeds; it’s a commitment to nurturing a robust, healthy community for future generations,” the release states. “Together, we’re on a path to grow stronger and more connected.”

More updates will be coming soon and the partners will be breaking ground on the community gardens.