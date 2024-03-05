Ramsey, Puller, Groh ready for state wrestling tournament Ramsey, Puller, Groh ready for state wrestling tournament Ramsey, Puller, Groh ready for state wrestling tournament

A tri0 of Clinton County athletes will be competing this weekend in the OHSAA Wrestling Championships at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

Wilmington freshman Josiah Puller and Clinton-Massie senior Elijah Groh will wrestle in the Division II boys tournament for the first time while Clinton-Massie senior Kaylee Ramsey will be competing in the girls tournament for the second year in a row.

“She has been a great leader for us this year,” CM girls coach Cindy Running said of Ramsey. “We are so excited to see how high she can climb on the podium this weekend.”

Competition begins in the Div. II boys tournament 2:20 p.m. Friday while the girls tournament starts at 6:20 p.m. Friday. The tournaments continue Saturday and Sunday.

Ramsey (36-5 this season) will open against first-time state qualifier Jaiden Long of Fremont Ross in the opening round Friday. A second-round match for Ramsey could be against Addison Rudoph of Central Crossing who is a three-time state placer.

But Ramsey met Raegan Briggs of Harrison twice this season and she’s the returning state champion at 125 pounds. Briggs also won the state at 115 pounds in 2022.

“I think that the biggest advantage of wrestling such high-caliber competition shows you that each opponent is just another person who puts on a singlet and head gear just like you,” Running said. “There is nothing to be afraid of. There is nothing magical about them. Kaylee is respectful of her opponents, but not afraid. Big difference.”

Ramsey lost to Briggs both times this season, the most recent match was Sunday at the Harrison Regional.

“While losing is not fun, facing excellence and not backing down teaches fortitude and resilience and Kaylee has definitely developed that. She does not back down to anyone. Kaylee is so even-keeled. She never loses her head while she is wrestling, which allows her to focus on the match and not on the emtions of winning and losing.”

“Logistically, having wrestled Briggs in the regional tournament bracketed Kaylee away from her until the finals at the state tournament. It would be nice to meet up with her in the finals.”

Groh (36-4) is coming in to the state tournament as a district champion, Clinton-Massie’s first since Davey Tunon won a 152-pound district title in 2016.

Groh, who was second team All-Ohio as a football player for the Falcons this past fall, wants to put a state-level wrestling notation on a banner at the school.

“It’s placing top eight for sure,” he said. “The ultimate goal is top four. I want something in wrestling to go on the banner.”

To achieve that goal, Groh could face no fewer than three returning state placers in his half of the bracket. Max Shulaw of Columbus St. Francis De Sales, the defending state championat 215 pounds and three-time state placer, is in the opposite bracket.

Accoring to information on the website dubstat.com, Groh is one of the most dominant Div. II wrestlers in the state, earning 4.83 team points per match this season. Shulaw was first at 5.88 points.

“He has done a ton of work in the weight room,” CM coach Spencer Running said of Groh. “One of the best kids who absolutely never misses practice. He just clocks in and clocks out.”

Groh did not wrestle last season but showed up at practice every day. He said he didn’t want to “lose my edge” but also wanted to help be a good practice partner for those who were able to wrestle.

“I was trying not to be selfish,” he said.

Puller (43-5) brings a massive resume to the state tournament, placing highly in state and national level tournaments throughout his youth wrestling career.

“Growing up I’ve been talking about being a high school state champ,” Puller said following his district championship win Saturday in Wilmington.

There are varying opinions on just how Puller will do this weekend in Columbus. The website borofanohio.net has the Hurricane’s first-ever freshman state qualifier going 1-2 and failing to place.

However, the dubstat.com sit said Puller is the top Division II wrestler at 126 pounds.

“When he’s dialed in, I’d put him up against any wrestler in the country … I mean that,” said Alantino Keefer, who is a coach for WHS as well as Puller’s father.

Winning state won’t be easy. Despite defeating the defending 120 pound champion Joe Curry of Watterson last week in the district finale, Puller faces plenty of tough competition. Returning state placers in the class are Kolten Barker of Louisville (seventh at 126 in 2023), Travis Bucklew of Vinton County (seventh at 113 in 2023), Tate Hisey of St. Marys Memorial (fourth at 113 in 2023 and fifth at 106 in 2022) and Leroy Steagall of Indian Valley (eighth at 126 in 2023).

However, Steagall is the only one of those returning placers in Puller’s half of the bracket. The borofanohio.net website said Puller’s first loss at state will come to Wyatt Nemitz of Sandusky Perkins in the second round.

“I’m looking to win it … that’s the goal,” Puller said.