Two more Ohio State Fair concerts announced

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced two more concerts in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series.

Two previous announcements were made on Jan. 19 and Feb. 20. The recent announcement, the third of six total announcements, includes famous comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as “Fluffy,” and La Zenda Norteña with popular hits like En Silencio, Huapangos Perros, and San Lucas, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting today, ending Thursday, March 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair, giving concertgoers and fair fans the opportunity to enjoy the food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts, and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair on the dates listed below.

The latest two shows announced in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series are highlighted below:

KIDZ BOP Live 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

$32

Tickets on sale now

Alabama Roll on North America Tour presented by Kenworth with special guest Jade Eagleson

Thursday, July 25, 2024, 7 p.m.

$75, $65

Tickets on sale now

La Zenda Norteña

Sunday, July 28, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

$20

Tickets on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Friday, July 31, 2024, 7 p.m.

$65, $55

Tickets on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

Ohio Players and Midnight Star

Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

$33, $23

Tickets on sale now

Additional concert announcements will be released on the following Tuesdays: March 19, April 2, and April 16.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair. Concert tickets purchased before arriving at the Fair include Fair admission.

Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2024 Ohio State Fair will run July 24 – Aug. 4. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or 1-614-644-FAIR.