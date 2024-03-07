Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Liberty Twp. Trustees to hold special session

The Liberty Township Board of Trustees will meet in special session on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the regular meeting of the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District Board. The meeting will be at the firehouse, 7211 North St. Rt. 134, Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the purchase of a firetruck and the lease to the fire district.

WCS Board of Education to hold meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 18 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, located at 275 Thorne Avenue, Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on April 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.