Ohio Connections Academy recognizes Blan student

Liam Feie

COLUMBUS – Liam Feie, of Blanchester, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for March in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom.

Liam, a fourth grader at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Quick, because of his hard work and friendly attitude towards others in the class, according to a news release.

As a Star Student, Feie will be presented with a certificate recognizing his achievement and be profiled in Ohio Connections Academy’s student newsletter and on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year, OCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are proud to recognize students like Liam and the commitment they demonstrate to our school and their community,” said OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Each of our Star Students is a leader in the classroom and demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to learning – they truly deserve this recognition.”

Feie enrolled in Ohio Connections Academy this year because his mother, Jennifer, wanted to be more involved in her child’s education. According to Liam, his favorite subjects are social studies and science, and he appreciates that his parents are his learning coaches and work so closely with his teachers. He also likes his teachers and enjoys attending their LiveLessons.

“What I like most about Ohio Connections Academy is making new friends,” he said.

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Those who attend Ohio Connections Academy come from different backgrounds and choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a consistent, safe learning environment.

For more information about Ohio Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or call (800) 382-6010.