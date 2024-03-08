Outstanding Women of Clinton County: Kathy Gephart

Kathy Gephart

This is the third of seven profiles of the honorees of the 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Kathy Gephart’s story is a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance, and the transformative potential of education. Raised on a farm as the oldest daughter among 10 siblings, Gephart’s early life was defined by a strong work ethic and a deep sense of responsibility. These values have shaped her character and guided her journey of service to the community.

Gephart’s commitment to education and community service began decades ago when she volunteered at Putman Elementary School in Blanchester. There, she dedicated countless hours to supporting teachers, assisting in classrooms, and helping organize events for the Parent Teacher Organization.

This early experience ignited a passion for education, leading Gephart to pursue higher learning at Chatfield College, where she earned her associate’s degree in liberal arts. She then continued her education at Wilmington College, earning a bachelor’s degree in education with an emphasis in elementary education. Armed with her new qualifications, Gephart embarked on a career in teaching, starting as a substitute teacher in the Blanchester Local School system before being hired as a full-time teacher.

Over the course of her 23 years in the Blanchester Local School District, Gephart taught numerous grades, always striving to provide her students with the best possible education. Her dedication to her profession was recognized when she achieved National Board Certification and was chosen by the Ohio Department of Education to develop test questions for State assessments. She also participated in a lesson study through the Ohio Department of Education, learning about an effective teaching style implemented in Japan.

In addition to her role as a classroom teacher, Gephart was involved in various educational initiatives and organizations. She facilitated professional development for SOSI and led training sessions through Miami University. In 1992, she received the Lifetouch Enrichment Grant and her idea for promoting self-esteem in the classroom was published in “Proud To Be Me.” She was also a recipient of the Governor’s Education Leadership Award in 1998 and the Distinguished Alumna Award from Chatfield College in 1999.

Outside of her professional career, Gephart has been an active member of the Blanchester Church of Christ, serving in the nursery, teaching Sunday School classes, and participating in Ladies Fellowship. She has also been a member of the Blanchester Senior Citizens Group and Blanchester Fraternal Order of Eagles 2222, contributing to events and volunteering her time in various capacities with local organizations, as well as working the election polls on numerous occasions.

Since 2016, Gephart has served as a member of the Blanchester Board of Education, where she has been instrumental in promoting the Blanchester Local School system and making key decisions to improve the district’s success. Her commitment to education and her belief that a strong school system can build a strong community continue to drive her work and passions.

As an Outstanding Woman, Gephart’s legacy of service, dedication to education, and unwavering commitment to her community have left an indelible mark on Clinton County. Her passion for learning has inspired countless individuals, including her own children and grandchildren, who have chosen careers in education because of her influence.

Each honoree will be individually profiled in the pages of the News Journal in the days leading up to the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon ceremony, set for Saturday, April 6 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. with the luncheon starting promptly at 12:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Sigrid Solomon, vice president, chief student affairs office and dean of students at Wilmington College.

