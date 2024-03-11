Antique Power Club awards scholarships

The Antique Power Club of Clinton County recently awarded scholarships to Barek Bennett, a Clinton-Massie graduate; Tessa Bosier, an East Clinton graduate; Jacob Lansing, a Blanchester graduate; Zole Stanforth, a Blanchester graduate; Jenna Stanley, an East Clinton graduate; Ethan Stoner, a Kings High graduate; and Brady Zurface, an East Clinton graduate.

Since 2001, the Antique Power Club has awarded 107 scholarships to college and technical school students totaling $79,600.

The club’s plan is to award five scholarships per year, one each to a graduate of East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Wilmington, and Blanchester high schools, and the fifth scholarship to be given to an eligible Antique Power Club member, member’s spouse, child, or grandchild who has graduated from a high school outside of Clinton County.

For more information about the scholarships that are awarded to second year full-time college or technical school students, visit the website: antiquepowerclub.org. Scholarship applications will be available at the Corn Festival in September. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Dec. 31, 2024.