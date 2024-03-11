Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Lenten Luncheons to be held

The 2024 Lenten Luncheons will be held from Feb. 14 to March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilmington United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. The requested donation amount is $8. For carry-out or to check on availability of delivery, call 937-382-1465 and ask for the kitchen.

CMH Regional Health System blood drive to be held

Get the new Solvita umbrella and a chance to win tickets to “The Lion King” when you donate at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, March 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-16 is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.” Register to donate with Solvita March 4-April 27 to receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry to be held

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, March 14. The organization is partnering with the local community and distributing food at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Clinton County Reads to open

Clinton County Reads 2024 begins on Monday, March 18, with “What Caring Requires,” a panel discussion, featuring moderator Dr. Craig Strafford, Hannah Lutz, and Lee Sandlin, who work with Clinton County’s homeless population. The public is invited to the 6:30 p.m. event, at the Wilmington Public Library.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.

Master Gardener Volunteers to hold first annual banquet

The Clinton County Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting their first annual banquet on March 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. Joe Boggs is the guest speaker on his topic “connecting the dots, plant diversity, pollinators, and pest management.” There will be a spaghetti dinner and a door prize raffle. Cost for the event is $20 per person. Registration deadline is March 15.

Books and Brews Book Club to meet

The Wilmington Public Library Books & Brews Book Club will discuss Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” the 2024 Clinton County Reads book, at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at TinCap. All readers are welcome.

Blanchester community blood drive to be held

Let joy fall like raindrops when you give life by giving blood at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, March 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Blanchester Public Library to host Cincinnati Homeless Coalition director

In conjunction with Clinton County Reads 2024, Dr. Mark Mussman, from the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, will speak on “Housing is Healthcare,” 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at the Blanchester Public Library. The public is invited.

Wilmington Public Library to host “Rough Sleepers” read-in

Wilmington Public Library will host a read-in, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Friday, March 22, in conjunction with Clinton County Reads 2024. Participants are invited to enjoy coffee and snacks while they read Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” this year’s CCReads selection, and informally discuss the book.